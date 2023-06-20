SFI ousts Nikhil Thomas over fake certificate; Police file cheating case

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the fake certificate scandal, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has expelled Nikhil Thomas, former Alappuzha area secretary, from its primary membership. It is alleged that Nikhil Thomas submitted a fraudulent degree certificate from Kalinga University to gain admission into the M.Com program at Kayamkulam MSM College.

In response to a complaint lodged by Kerala University, the Kayamkulam Police have registered a case against Nikhil Thomas. He faces charges of producing false documents and engaging in forgery for the purpose of cheating, as per the report by Manorama News.

The decision to expel Nikhil Thomas from SFI was made after the organization verified that his explanations were misleading. SFI revealed that Nikhil had colluded with a mafia to create the fake certificate, emphasizing that his actions constitute a serious offense unbefitting of an SFI member.

On Tuesday, the Kerala University registrar officially filed a complaint with the police, urging a thorough investigation into the actions of Nikhil Thomas and Kayamkulam MSM College. Consequently, the police have initiated proceedings against Nikhil Thomas.

Expressing grave concern, Kerala University Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal stated on Monday that the allegation of an SFI leader submitting a counterfeit certificate for M.Com admission is a significant matter. The university intends to approach the police to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident. The Kerala Students Union (KSU), a student organization affiliated with the opposition Congress party, has repeatedly accused Nikhil Thomas, an SFI leader at Kayamkulam MSM College, of obtaining an M.Com seat through the submission of a “fake degree certificate.” Allegations further claim that Thomas had failed in the B.Com program at MSM College but managed to secure admission for M.Com using a certificate from Kalinga University in Chhattisgarh. Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal emphasized, “The allegation that he has submitted a fake certificate is a serious one.”