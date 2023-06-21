Boult Crown R Pro smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Indian consumer electronics company, Boult launched its Crown R Pro smartwatch in the markets. It is available for purchase via the official Boult website in 3 colours- Frozen Silver, Thunder Black, and Volcanic Orange. It is priced at Rs. 2,999.

The Crown R Pro comes with a round dial and a rotating crown. It sports a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display offering a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The watch also supports an always-on display. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and has a dedicated mic and speaker for calling.

The Boult Crown R Pro comes equipped with a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, blood-pressure trackers as well as a female health tracker and sleep monitors. It also supports over 120 sports modes including cricket, running, cycling, basketball, yoga, and swimming. Users can also choose from over 150 watch faces for the smartwatch.

The watch supports AI voice assistance and the Find My Phone feature. It has an inbuilt alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, weather monitoring, and sedentary reminders.