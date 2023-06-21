Know the link between menstrual cycle and chronic stress

Several studies had found that chronic stress affects menstrual cycle. Chronic stress or excessive stress like unusual demand at work, financial difficulties, health problems and major life changes can have a negative effect on our physical and mental health.

Relationship between stress and the menstrual cycle:

1. Irregular cycles or absence of periods – Stress can lead to hormonal imbalances. The hypothalamic- pituitary HP axis is a major system involved in the stress response and stress can disrupt the normal functioning of this axis which affects the menstrual cycle and fertility. Overproduction of cortisol leads to suppression of certain hormones which are responsible for ovulation thus suppressing ovulation causing irregularity in the cycle or even absence of menstruation.

2. Pain during periods can also be associated with stress – Stress can cause menstrual cramps, muscular tension and inflammation. Stress can also lead to increase in the production of prostaglandins which are directly responsible for menstrual cramps.

3. Stress can affect the flow of the blood which can in turn cause heavy or light periods – The thickness of the uterine lining is regulated by the hormone’s oestrogen and progesterone and when stress interferes with the production of these hormones the amount of the flow can get affected.

4. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) – Stress can worsen premenstrual syndrome symptoms like mood swings, bloating and headaches. This is because stress can affect production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine which regulate mood and behaviour.