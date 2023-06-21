Mumbai Covid centre scam case: Enforcement Directorate raids Thackeray’s close aide, other officials

On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut’s close aide Sujit Patkar was the target of searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the accused Covid centre scams.

According to the information, IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal and Yuva Sena UBT Secretary Suraj Chavan, two close associates of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, were the targets of the raids.

According to reports, the raids were taking place across Mumbai at 16 different locations. Some prominent government officials’ homes were also searched in relation to the matter. Iqbal Singh Chahal, the municipal commissioner for the BMC, had previously provided testimonies to the ED in connection with the matter on January 16.

At the same time, while speaking to India Today, Chahal had said, ‘In 2020, when Covid cases began to rise, BMC had only 4,000 beds available. The WHO had advised to arrange for more and more beds and the state government also issued orders to create field hospitals. Help was sought from agencies and Jumbo hospitals were created, with the availability of thousands of beds.’

Regarding the police complaint, Chahal said ‘In August 2022, a complaint was received by the Mumbai Police, regarding field hospitals. We told the Mumbai Police that since we received thousands of tenders, we could not detect forgery. Thereafter, we received ED summons, wherein I provided them with all the information.’