Noise launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Indian wearable manufacturer , Noise launched its ‘NoiseFit Crew Pro’ smartwatch in India. The NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch is available for an introductory price of Rs. 2,199 via NoiseFit website and Flipkart in 3 colours- Classic Black (Leather), Classic Brown (Leather), and Jet Black. Buyers can also choose from Classic Blue and Silver Grey watch straps.

The NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch sports a circular dial with a 1.4-inch HD AMOLED display with 240×240 pixel resolution. The smartwatch also has two physical side buttons. It supports Bluetooth calling powered by True Sync technology. Users can make and receive phone calls directly from the watch’s display as well as save up to 10 contacts. The NoiseFit Crew Pro supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The NoiseFit Crew Pro features over 100 watch faces and several smart health monitors including heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors, a sleep tracker, and a female health tracker. The smartwatch features more than 120 sports modes like running, cycling, and trekking. The NoiseFit Crew Pro smartwatch is backed by a 300mAh battery and is said to offer up to one week of battery on a single charge.