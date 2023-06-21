On 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa, Aanand L Rai, Dhanush announce their new film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Mumbai: After ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re’, filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are now coming together with a new film titled ‘Tere Ishk Mein’.

Announcing the film on Raanjhanaa’s 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ with Dhanush. ‘Raanjhanaa’ holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming’.

Rai also dropped an intriguing promo for the film. Sharing it on Instagram, Rai wrote, ‘Kuch kahaniyan kisi purane dost jaisi mil jaati hain! Jo haath nahin milaati, seedhe aake gale lag jaati hain…10 saal pehle ek aisi hi kahani mili thi humein… Kundan ki kahani. Dost tha mera, par jee naa saka… uska mood nahi tha jeena ka! Ab 10 saal baad phir ek kissa aaya hai; Kundan aur ye ladka ek se hi hain, bus iska mood duniya phoonk dene ka hai!Sirf aapke liye…’Tere Ishk Mein.’

The video has Dhanush running in dark alleys with a Molotov cocktail in his hand. At the end of his monologue, he says, ‘Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he agreed. But how will you stop Shankar this time?)’ Dhanush also expressed excitement about the film. ‘Har har Mahadev… My next Hindi film’, he tweeted.