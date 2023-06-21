Wife of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah admitted to hospital in Bengaluru; condition stable

Late on Wednesday night, Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, was brought to a Bengaluru hospital with minor pneumonia symptoms.

She was taking antibiotics, according to medical staff at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road, and her condition was stable. Dr. Guruprasad Bhat, a consultant with the pulmonology division, is providing care for the CM’s wife.

In a statement, the Manipal Hospital stated, ‘Parvathi Siddaramaiah is stable and on oxygen. Currently, she is in MICU. She will be moved to the ward today. The CM is expected to visit her.’