Australia’s watchdog gives Twitter an ultimatum of 28 days to clean up ‘toxicity and hate’ on its platform

Australia’s internet safety watchdog has issued an ultimatum to Twitter, giving the social media platform 28 days to address the issues of “toxicity and hate” or face potential fines. The watchdog has sent a legal notice to Twitter, demanding an explanation of its efforts to combat the surge in online hate since Elon Musk assumed control of the platform.

Over the past few months, Australia has been particularly critical of Twitter, accusing the micro-blogging site of disregarding online hate. The eSafety Commission, which identifies itself as the world’s first government agency dedicated to online safety, has been at the forefront of the criticism against Twitter’s policies.

The eSafety Commission revealed that it received more complaints about Twitter in the past year than any other platform, with a notable increase in reports of severe online abuse since Musk took over in October. Julie Inman Grant, the head of the eSafety Commission, has sent a notice to Twitter consisting of 36 detailed questions regarding the enforcement of the platform’s policies on hateful conduct.

Failure to provide factual and truthful responses within 28 days could result in daily fines of up to 700,000 Australian dollars ($476,000) imposed by an Australian judge. Inman Grant emphasizes the importance of global companies like Twitter enforcing their own policies and maintaining safe platforms through effective implementation.

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has undergone significant workforce reductions, including the termination of many content moderators responsible for combating abuse. However, the company’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, envisions Twitter as the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global hub for communication.

The eSafety Commission’s demand comes at a time when Australia is preparing for a referendum on recognizing Indigenous people in the constitution, leading to intense debates on race. Inman Grant highlights that Indigenous Australians, disabled individuals, and LGBTQ+ communities experience hate at twice the rate of other Australians. She notes that a third of all reports of online hate received by the eSafety Commission are related to Twitter, and the surge in incidents has been significant since Musk took over.

This is not the first public criticism directed at Twitter by Inman Grant. In November of the previous year, she expressed concerns to Musk regarding the company’s reduced staff and its potential inability to comply with Australian laws.