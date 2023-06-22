Authorities in China concludes that the strange object found in the school meal was ‘a rat’s head’

Chinese authorities have determined that the unusual object found in a school meal was, in fact, a rat’s head, contradicting previous official assurances that it was a duck neck. This food safety scandal has captured the nation’s attention for weeks, revealing the growing public distrust in local governments in China, whose attempts to suppress negative news often backfire.

The controversy began on June 1 when a student at Jiangxi Industry Polytechnic College in the southeastern province of Jiangxi discovered something strange in his school canteen dish. In a video shared on Chinese social media, the student can be seen using chopsticks to pick up the dark, hairy object and complaining to the canteen staff about finding a rat’s head in his meal.

The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage in China, where food safety has long been a significant public concern following scandals involving contaminated baby milk powder and “gutter oil” made from recycled oil tainted with sewage or food waste. Despite periodic crackdowns and tightened regulations by Chinese authorities, food safety scandals continue to occur and trigger public outcry.

The incident at the school canteen generated intense discussions on social media platforms, with many users supporting the student’s claim that the object resembled a rodent’s head, complete with identifiable eyes, nose, mouth, and ears.

Under mounting public pressure, the college issued a statement on June 3 asserting that the object seen in the video was not a rat’s head but a piece of duck neck, a popular delicacy in China. However, the public remained skeptical, and the controversy persisted.

This incident highlights the deepening public mistrust and skepticism toward local authorities in China, as well as the ongoing challenges the country faces in addressing food safety concerns and restoring public confidence.