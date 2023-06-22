Landslides triggered by heavy rain disrupted surface communication in several Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy rain-caused landslides have affected surface connection in numerous Arunachal Pradesh districts, officials reported on Thursday. Blockades have been reported along the Aalo-Pangin Road in West Siang district, according to PWD (Highway) Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu.

Roads have also been closed near Lokpeng in Siang district, he said. The department has engaged men and machinery to clear the debris, Padu explained. Landslides have also blocked the Pangin-Pasighat route, according to officials. They also observed disruptions on the Pasighat-Mebo-Bomjir-Dambuk road near Sissar. In many areas of the northeastern state, substantial rain has fallen in recent days.