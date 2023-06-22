Mahzooz Draw: Styrofoam sculptor artist wins Dh1,000,000

Dubai: Dubai-based Filipino expat Jeffrey won Dh1,000,000 in the latest Mahzooz raffle draw. Jeffrey aged 47 works as a Styrofoam sculptor artist for theme parks in Dubai. He is the 7th Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) to join the Mahzooz millionaires league. Mahzooz previously had six Filipino millionaires: Pateiro, Arlene, and Nelson, who won the grand prize of Dh10 million, and Antonio, Roland, and Sherlon, who won Dh1 million. He is also Mahzooz’s 48th millionaire.

The same draw also saw 808 other participants take home Dh400,250 in prize money split between the second and third prizes. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week. 7 participants matched 4out of the following 5 winning numbers 12, 13, 14, 17, 48 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They took home Dh28,471.42 each. 801 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received Dh250 each. This week’s draw saw 809 participants take home Dh1,400,250 in prize money.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.