Salman Rushdie awarded the prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for 2023

Renowned author Salman Rushdie has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for 2023 in recognition of his significant contributions to the literary world. The award also acknowledges his unwavering courage in the face of a constant threat to his life. Rushdie will be presented with the award in Frankfurt on October 22, and the announcement was made on his 76th birthday.

In a statement released to the media, the prize board commended Rushdie’s profound exploration of migration and global politics, evident from the moment his acclaimed work, “Midnight’s Children,” was published in 1981. They praised his ability to merge insightful storytelling with literary innovation, humor, and wisdom in both his novels and nonfiction. Rushdie’s writing sheds light on the destructive force employed by oppressive regimes to annihilate entire societies, while simultaneously celebrating the resilient spirit of resistance exhibited by individuals.

The Board of Trustees lauded Rushdie as an ardent champion of freedom of thought and expression, emphasizing his advocacy for the voices of those with whom he may not necessarily agree. He was honored for his unwavering determination, his celebration of life, and his profound impact on the world through the art of storytelling.

In August 2022, Rushdie was attacked during an event in New York, sustaining injuries to his abdomen and neck. The incident resulted in the loss of vision in one eye and the partial use of one hand. Reflecting on his recent accolade, Rushdie expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for the significant recognition bestowed upon him.

Recently, Rushdie revealed his ongoing project—a book in which he aims to explore the attack against him, its implications, and its surrounding circumstances. During a pre-recorded appearance at the Hay Literary Festival, he disclosed his intent to write a relatively short book, spanning a couple of hundred pages, acknowledging the challenges involved but emphasizing the need to address and move past the experience before embarking on other literary endeavors.