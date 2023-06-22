The founder of OneTaste, a sexual wellness company to challenge forced labour charges against her

According to her lawyer, the founder of OneTaste, a sexual wellness company known for its teachings on “orgasmic meditation,” intends to contest a federal criminal charge that accuses her of surveilling group members and withholding promised wages. Reid Weingarten, Nicole Daedone’s attorney, expressed his intention to seek the dismissal of the indictment, which was made public earlier in the month, citing a lack of specific details.

During a hearing in Brooklyn federal court before U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, Weingarten questioned the identities of the alleged victims, asking, “Who are they saying were the victims? Who are the slaves that we enslaved?”

Daedone, who formerly served as OneTaste’s CEO until 2017, and Rachel Cherwitz, the former head of sales, have both pleaded not guilty to a charge of forced labor conspiracy.

According to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, volunteers, contractors, and employees were allegedly coerced into incurring debt to participate in courses that claimed to address sexual trauma and dysfunction. They further allege that these individuals were instructed to engage in sexual activities for the purpose of achieving “freedom and enlightenment.”

Jenny Kramer, Cherwitz’s lawyer, informed Judge Gujarati that her client denies the charges.

OneTaste, based in California and founded in 2004, gained attention last year when it was featured in the Netflix documentary “Orgasm Inc.” The film explores the company’s rise and includes interviews with former members.

While OneTaste has stated that it has cooperated with the prosecutors, it has criticized the charges as the result of a “misogynistic” campaign aimed at dismantling a project focused on feminine empowerment.