This park in Dubai voted ‘most popular UAE attraction’

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has been named as the most popular UAE attraction. A study conducted by YouGov revealed this. Nearly two in five UAE residents chose Global Village as their most loved attraction in the country. Magic Planet came in second while Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo ranked third.

Global Village also topped the list as the attraction that respondents would like to revisit in the next 12 months, with over a third of all those surveyed expressing their intention to visit the park within the coming year. Global Village witnessed a record 9 million guests during Season 27.

Earlier this month, Global Village announced an extended period for its Season 28. This year, it will be open for 194 days starting October 18, 2023 to April 28, 2024.