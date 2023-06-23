20 inmates suffered injuries after clashing with jail officials at Tihar Jail

At least 20 convicts were allegedly injured on their hands and backs after a fight with jail staff inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Wednesday. Officials, on the other hand, claim that all of the injuries were self-inflicted. According to Tihar officials, a search operation was conducted on Wednesday between 5 and 6 p.m., and a mobile phone and an improvised blade were seized from jails 8 and 9. “We observed a strange movement of inmates from the barracks where the recovery was made.” Additional raids were carried out, and a SIM card and a mobile charger were also recovered. While being questioned about the cell phone, a convict was led to his barrack to get the belongings, but he agitated other inmates.

According to police, one of the detainees was able to obtain a mobile phone and call his family, who subsequently contacted PCR about the occurrence. According to authorities, the PCR caller said that the personnel beat up the convicts.

“Additional control room personnel rushed to the scene and immediately took control of the situation.” “The injured inmates were treated for self-inflicted injuries inside the jail dispensary, and four of them were referred to DDU hospital due to deep cuts,” the officer continued. CCTV footage was examined, and jail officials claimed to have retrieved the phone used to contact the family.