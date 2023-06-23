3 dead, 4 injured due to lightning

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 3 people lost their lives and 4 others were injured due to lightning in Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh. Injured people were admitted to Vadrafnagar Community Health Center.

The victims were a team women who went to pick Mahua in two separate groups. In one group, there were two women (Babli and Pankunwar) including an 18-year-old (Anita Gupta). While in the other group, three women (Surbhi, Nirmala and Keshkumari) including a man named Jayprakash (45) were there.

They stood under a tree to avoid heavy rain and thunder and lightning. Anita Gupta and Kesh Kumari and Pinky (12) died on the spot in the accident, while other four women were injured.