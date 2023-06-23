BJP mandal office in West Bengal gutted in fire

A fire destroyed a BJP mandal office in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district at 1.45 a.m. on Friday. The blaze in the party’s office in Siliguri’s Dabgram district was extinguished about 3 a.m. by local BJP supporters with the assistance of a fire tender, according to police.

Shankar Ghosh, a BJP MLA from Siliguri, claimed that the party had received threats to remove the unit office from several sources. He went on to say that a comprehensive investigation was required to determine the actual cause.

The owner of the property where the party had set up shop near Surya Nagar field in Ward 23 lodged a FIR. Babul Pal, general secretary of the Trinamool Congress in Darjeeling, stated that the BJP only needed a reason to engage in politics.