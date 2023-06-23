Boy, 3, dragged into forest by leopard near Tirupati temple

In a shocking incident near Tirupati temple, a three-year-old child was attacked by a leopard while visiting with his family. The terrifying encounter took place near the 7th mile of the temple’s footpath.

The leopard, which was lurking in the area, pounced on the child and forcefully dragged him into the nearby forest. A commotion erupted as devotees and guards raised an alarm, pelting stones at the predator. In response to the chaos, the leopard released its grip on the child and fled.

The young victim suffered critical injuries and was immediately transported to Tirupati Devaswom Hospital. Later, he was transferred to Padmavati Hospital for further treatment.