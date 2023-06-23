Canada’s intelligence agency warns citizens that China is trying to recruit Canadians to spy for it

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Canada’s intelligence agency, has issued a warning to its citizens about China’s efforts to recruit Canadians for espionage without their knowledge. CSIS made a rare public appeal, urging Canadians to stay vigilant and avoid falling into the traps set by the People’s Republic of China Intelligence Services (PRCIS) to recruit them as spies.

CSIS outlined the recruitment method employed by PRCIS. According to a Twitter thread by CSIS, Chinese agents specifically target individuals seeking employment in strategic sectors and initiate contact through LinkedIn. These agents pose as HR managers or recruiters, and the conversation eventually shifts to other platforms like WeChat or WhatsApp. Job seekers are then requested to write reports containing sensitive information for their “clients” or “consultants.”

CSIS revealed that these clients and consultants often turn out to be Chinese intelligence officers. Individuals who are recruited for spying purposes are compensated for the reports they provide to the Chinese agents. The agency noted that intelligence officers may or may not disclose their true affiliation to maintain plausible deniability for their targets.

The warning from CSIS comes shortly after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the national police force of Canada, announced that there were over 100 ongoing investigations into suspected foreign interference. The police chief refrained from specifying the number of cases linked to China.

Leaked intelligence reports alleging China’s attempts to influence Canadian elections have caused upheaval in the country. The reports claim that Chinese intervention favored the ruling Liberal Party. Additionally, the presence of now-closed Chinese “police stations” in Canada has raised further questions.

China has maintained that it respects Canada’s internal affairs and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated attempts to tarnish its image. Tensions between Canada and China have escalated with reciprocal expulsions of diplomats by both nations.