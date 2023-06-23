Congress’s response to AAP’s ultimatum, upcoming large opposition meeting for unity

The leaders of 16 opposition parties are gathering in Patna today to create a plan for taking on the BJP in the general election in 2019 by forming a unified front. Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, and others will attend the eagerly awaited meeting that Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, is hosting at his residence.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party announced on Thursday that it would skip today’s major opposition gathering in Patna if the Congress did not commit to opposing the legislation. Mallikarjun Kharge responded to the Aam Aadmi Party’s ultimatum today by saying that a decision would be made ‘before Parliament begins’ over the Centre’s contentious law in Delhi.

‘Opposing it or proposing it does not happen outside, it happens in Parliament. Before Parliament begins, all parties decide what issues they have to work on together. They (AAP) know it and even their leaders come to our all-party meetings. I don’t know why there is so much publicity about it outside.’ ‘About 18-20 parties decide together on what to oppose and what to accept. So, instead of saying anything now, we will take a decision before Parliament begins,’ the Congress chief said.

Speaking to the crowd in Patna, Kharge claimed that if his party took control of Bihar, it could win over all of India. He also urged people to come together and work for the good of the nation.