HC to Review Bail Plea of KSU Leader Ansil Jaleel Amid Fake Certificate Allegations

The High Court of Kerala is set to review the anticipatory bail application of Ansil Jaleel, the State Convener of Kerala Students Union (KSU), today. Jaleel is facing allegations of forging his degree certificate. On June 22, the court issued a restraining order preventing the police from arresting Jaleel until the case registered by the Cantonment Police in the Kerala capital is considered.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor requested additional time to present the government’s stance on the bail application. Alappuzha district Superintendent of Police (SP), Chaitra Teresa John, informed the court that Jaleel had previously filed a complaint, alleging false rumors being spread about him. However, due to unavailable details, an investigation was not initiated immediately. The police attempted to contact Jaleel, but he was out of town, and his phone was switched off.

Jaleel has stated that he will provide the relevant documents to the police at the SP’s office today. Additionally, he intends to forward his complaint to the Governor and Director General of Police. In the midst of these developments, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, clarified that the university did not accuse Ansil Jaleel of forging a fake degree certificate in their complaint to the police. This clarification raises suspicions about the actions of the Cantonment Police, as the university’s complaint was based on a newspaper report.