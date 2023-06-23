Kerala nurses invest Rs 15 lakh in UK jobs, left stranded with no employment or funds

Santhosh Kumar, a taxi driver from Kottayam, faces relentless harassment from loan recovery agents and struggles with the humiliation of desperate voice messages flooding his WhatsApp. Kumar and his wife, Devi, a nurse, borrowed around Rs 18 lakh to relocate to the UK, where Devi secured a job as a care worker. Their hopes for a better life quickly shattered when the Cambian Group, the prominent UK children’s behavioral health service provider, failed to hire Devi as promised, leaving the family in deepening debt. The couple expressed their anger towards both Cambian and Affiniks International, the Kochi-based recruitment agency responsible for the job offer and visa. Distressed, the nurses involved in filling 380 vacancies in Cambian-run childcare homes shared their harrowing experiences of delayed appointments, reduced wages, and dire financial situations within their WhatsApp support group.

The company’s response to the situation was dismissive, with Cambian’s founder and CEO, Mike Ore, offering generic gratitude towards the Kerala nurses and claiming to be committed to supporting them. However, Cambian’s actions contradicted their words, leaving the nurses desperate and penniless. Their plight was exacerbated by the additional expenses they incurred during a five-day training session, where they were provided inadequate accommodation and struggled to afford basic meals. The nurses reached out to UK Pravasi Helpdesk, a WhatsApp group supporting Malayalis in the country, for assistance, and members provided accommodation and legal support through solicitors and activists.

Legal action was initiated by Baiju Thitthala Varkey, Deputy Mayor of Cambridge, on behalf of several nurses who sought resolution through the Advisory, Conciliation, and Arbitration Service (Acas). The petition listed CareTech Group, Cambian, and Care2Nurse as respondents. Thitthala also wrote a letter to the Secretary of State for the Home Department, urging an investigation into the exploitation and criminal activity surrounding the recruitment process. The nurses, burdened with debts and uncertain employment, faced significant mental health and safety risks, particularly those with accompanying children.

The recruitment process itself involved exorbitant fees, including payments to Affiniks International and Care2Nurse, as well as expenses for cultural awareness and language training. The candidates faced prolonged periods of unemployment while waiting for Cambian’s delayed response, with some visa expirations imminent. The assurance of employment and the promised jobs seemed increasingly elusive, leaving the nurses frustrated and desperate for a resolution. Linto Thomas, a partner of Affiniks, attempted to reassure the nurses by citing CareTech’s size and ability to transfer workers between sectors, but his words only fueled their anger and disillusionment.

The nurses, burdened by staggering loans and the inability to provide for their families, feel betrayed by Affiniks and Cambian. They resent the empty promises, the absence of communication, and the lack of support they were assured. Despite their distress, they are determined to fight for their rights and seek justice for the exploitation they have endured in pursuit of a better life in the UK.