Lalu Yadav’s advice to Rahul Gandhi, ‘Abhi bhi time hai, shaadi kar lijiye’

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, should trim his beard and get married, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Friday, injecting some humour into an otherwise heated press conference. Yadav said to Gandhi during the press conference that followed the large-scale opposition gathering in Patna, ‘Abhi bhi time hai, shaadi kar lijiye (There is still time now, get married).’

Gandhi’s efforts in Parliament to oppose the Adani group and his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra were praised by Yadav, who also noted that the Congressman had grown a beard. Gandhi was instructed by Yadav to stop growing it out too much as the other leaders in the room started to chuckle.

The RJD leader said that, Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi, a former head of the Congress, wants him to get married.