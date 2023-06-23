Number of active covid cases in India dropped to 1712

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Friday, India has reported 51 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have decreased to 1,712 from 1,784.

The death toll was 5,31,902, with one fatality each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,93,817). According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,60,203, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.