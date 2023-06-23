Opposition meet in Patna commences; Rahul Gandhi vows united front to defeat BJP

Ahead of a crucial opposition meet in Patna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed determination, saying, “We are going to defeat BJP together.” Upon his arrival, Gandhi received a warm welcome from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who accompanied him along with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary K C Venugopal.

The gathering of political bigwigs from across the country aims to devise a joint strategy to take on the formidable BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Notable leaders present include Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Prafull Patel, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Akhilesh Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray.

Nitish Kumar, accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, personally welcomed the visitors at the airport, where enthusiastic Congress workers and supporters gathered. Gandhi later addressed party workers at the Bihar Congress headquarters, emphasizing inclusive politics and contrasting it with the alleged divisiveness of the BJP during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.