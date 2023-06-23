Passengers can now reach Delhi Airport’s T3 from New Delhi in 16 minutes

The Airport Express Line’s operational speed was increased from 100 to 110 kmph after getting approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Thursday. Passengers may now reach Delhi Airport’s T3 from New Delhi in 16 minutes, according to a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Furthermore, the trip from the airport to Rajiv Chowk will now take 15 minutes, and the trip from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 20 will take 20 minutes.

The Airport Express Line’s operational speed was increased from 90 to 100 kmph in March. When the DMRC took over the Airport Line in 2013, the Metro authorities closed it for six months to repair it. The freshly rebuilt tracks reduced Metro speed to 50 kmph from the original 80 kmph and increased travel time from New Delhi Metro station to Airport to more than 40 minutes. Once the speed was restored to 80 kmph in 2014, the 19-kilometer journey from New Delhi to IGI Airport would take 19 minutes. Last year, the speed was increased to 90 kmph.