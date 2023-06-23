President of the Cambridge Union resigns after allegations of vote-rigging, months after being elected

After being elected as president of the Cambridge Union for Michaelmas 2023, Max Ghose has resigned from his position due to allegations of ballot rigging. An investigation conducted into the Easter 2023 election revealed several irregularities. Ghose was accused of tampering with the ballots in order to ensure the appointment of a friend as his successor. The Union issued a statement announcing Ghose’s resignation and informing that Charlier Palmer, the vice president, will assume the role of president for Michaelmas 2023.

The investigation was initiated after James Hardy, the deputy returning officer for the election, sent a letter to the review committee accusing Ghose, an Old Etonian, of engaging in an astonishing act of electoral malpractice. It has been reported that Ghose, who acted as the chief returning officer for the vote, allegedly accessed the spreadsheet containing the votes after the polls closed on Wednesday the previous week.

The announcement of the election results, which was originally scheduled for Friday, was delayed due to allegations of voter fraud. The Union released a statement attributing the delay to a potential irregularity in the electoral process.

Ghose’s victory in the election took place in March, where he secured a landslide win against David Eagleson by campaigning for a better and bolder union. Following the result, Ghose expressed his delight at the overwhelming support from the members and pledged to fulfill his mandate.

Prior to becoming president, Ghose held positions as the Union’s debates officer and vice-chair of the Cambridge University Liberal Association. It is worth noting that allegations of corruption and ballot rigging have previously surfaced in Cambridge Union elections. Last year’s election also faced allegations of electoral irregularities, and the appointment process of Returning Officers was deemed procedurally irregular.

As for the next steps, the race for the presidential position in the current term was between Ellie Breeze and Nick Davis, who had previously served on the committees of the University’s Conservative (CUCA) and Labour (CULC) societies, respectively. However, due to the irregularities, the election for positions serving Lent 2024 will be launched in the next term. Applications for an interim vice president to replace Charlie Palmer will be opened soon.