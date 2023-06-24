6,850 live red-eared turtles seized at airport

Tiruchirappalli: Custom Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials seized 6,850 live red-eared sliders at Tiruchi international airport in Tamil Nadu. The red-eared sliders is a species of turtle. The officials arrested 2 persons in relation with the case. They arrived airport from Kuala Lumpur.

‘Acting on specific intelligence, the AIU officers of Tiruchi intercepted the two passengers at the airport exit gate. On examination of their checked-in luggage, the officers found small-sized live turtles concealed in small boxes inside the stroller bag of each passenger, officials said.

Officials also recovered foreign currency equivalent to Rs 57,441 from them.

The Live wild turtles were attempted to be illicitly imported into India without valid import documents or licenses to carry the wildlife into India. The process is on to deport back the Red-eared slider turtles to their country of origin.