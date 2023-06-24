Amazfit launches two new smartwatches: Details

Mumbai: Chinese wearable brand, Amazfit launched two new smartwatches. The smartwaches named ‘Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro’ are designed for the runners. Amazfit Cheetah is priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,700) and is available in Speedster Grey colour. Amazfit Cheetah Pro is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24512). Both smartwatches are being sold at Amazfit stores, Amazon, and AliExpress.

Amazfit Cheetah specifications: The Amazfit Cheetah sports a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) HD AMOLED display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0. It features over 100 watch faces and supports over 150 sports modes that include running, walking swimming, water sports, dance, and other sports.

It is equipped with a BioTracker PPG biometric optical sensor that provides continuous monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and stress levels. It also supports sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and health reminders.

The smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. It supports event reminders, To Do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone. It is backed by The Amazfit Cheetah packs a 440mAh battery that is said to last for up to 7 days with heavy usage, up to 14 days of normal use, and up to 45 days with battery saver mode on.

Amazfit Cheetah Pro specifications: The smartwatch comes with a 1.45-inch HD AMOLED display with a Titanium alloy bezel and a Nylon strap. It support more than 150 sports modes, smart health monitors equipped with BioTracker PPG biometric optical sensor, and Bluetooth calling. The Amazfit Cheetah Pro too is powered by a 440mAh battery that is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life with normal use and up to 45 days with battery saver mode on.