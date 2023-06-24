Canadian officials initiate investigation into Titan sub implosion that claimed 5 lives

Given that the Titan submersible’s surface ship, Polar Prince, was a vessel flying the flag of Canada, Canadian safety regulators announced on Friday that they have opened an investigation into the event following the deaths of five individuals on the sub.

According to Reuters, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) announced that it was opening a ‘safety investigation regarding the circumstances’ of Titan’s operation. A safety team was sent to St. John’s, Newfoundland, roughly 400 miles north of the accident scene, according to officials, to gather data and conduct interviews.

All five crew members of the Titan submersible, which was en route to the Titanic debris, died in a ‘catastrophic explosion’ shortly after losing contact with the mother ship, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Titan lost touch after travelling to the Titanic wreckage for almost an hour and 45 minutes. After it was reported missing, a global search was conducted to scour the ocean for signs of the submersible or its occupants. The Titan, constructed by an American business named OceanGate, had previously made dives to the Titanic wreck.