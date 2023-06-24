India Meteorological Department predict heavy rainfall in these states for next five days

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that that conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of the country. IMD updated that Southwest Monsoon will advance to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next two days.

IMD also said that conditions are also becoming favourable for further advance of Monsoon over some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana during the next 3 to 4 days.

IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Eastcentral and parts of Northwest India during the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand.