Indian Naval Ship Sunayna visited Mombasa in Kenya

The Indian Naval Ship Sunayna visited Mombasa, Kenya, from June 20 to 23, as part of efforts to promote bilateral ties, and celebrated International Yoga Day on board. The Indian Navy organised a ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ as part of the Yoga Day celebrations, which included port calls to friendly nations in the Indian Ocean region.

Representatives from India’s High Commission met the ship upon her arrival. The Commanding Officer summoned Brigadier Y S Abdi, Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy, and emphasised the importance of Yoga in bringing the world together. On the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, a joint Yoga session was held onboard with participation from Indian Navy personnel and Kenyan Defence Forces. The two navies participated in a maritime cooperative exercise.

During the harbour phase, both the Indian and Kenyan Navy crews practised firefighting and damage control, boarding exercises, asymmetric threat scenarios, and visit, board, search, and seize (VBSS). Onboard was also a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) capsule for the Kenya Navy.