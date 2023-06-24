Kerala Governor: HC ruling on Priya Varghese not conclusive

Hours after the ruling, the CPM in Kerala claimed that the Kerala High Court’s decision favoring Priya Varghese’s appointment in Kannur University was a blow to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. However, the Governor, currently in Chennai, responded by stating that the ruling was not final and that the option to approach the Supreme Court was available.

He refrained from commenting on the judgment. Khan had previously stayed Varghese’s appointment, alleging political motives. The High Court had recently stated that Varghese possessed the necessary experience for the position. Khan emphasized the importance of protecting educational institutions and their autonomy, asserting that it was his responsibility as Chancellor to ensure non-interference in university operations.

He disregarded statements about Governors representing the central government, emphasizing his commitment to fulfilling his Constitutional duties. According to Khan, the will of the majority must align with the Constitution and the law.