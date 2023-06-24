Launch of booster vaccination based on omicron mRNA

Union Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled an Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccination for Covid on Saturday. GEMCOVAC-OM is India’s first mRNA vaccine, developed by Gennova with financing from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), according to a statement. The office of the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) approved this vaccination for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) a few days ago.

GEMCOVAC-OM is the fifth vaccine produced with help from Mission COVID Suraksha, which is being executed by DBT and BIRAC as part of the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package for the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines. According to Singh, this ‘future-ready’ technology platform can be utilised to produce new vaccines in a relatively short period of time.

GEMCOVAC-OM is a thermostable vaccine that does not necessitate the ultra-cold chain infrastructure required by other licenced mRNA-based vaccines. According to the release, the vaccine was administered intradermally utilising a needle-free injection device method and resulted in much stronger immune responses in research participants. According to the study, the clinical outcome highlights the necessity for variant-specific vaccinations to achieve the required immune response.