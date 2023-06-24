Leopard that mauled 3-year-old in Tirupati successfully captured

The leopard responsible for attacking a three-year-old child at the Tirupati temple has been successfully captured by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department. The capture was made possible through the use of a cage trap set by forest officials. According to reports, the leopard is approximately one-and-a-half years old.

The incident occurred when the boy, who was visiting the temple with his family, was attacked by the leopard and dragged into a nearby forest. The attack took place near the 7th mile of the temple’s footpath.

Eyewitnesses described how the leopard, which had been on the prowl, pounced on the child and took him into the forest. However, when devotees and guards started making noise and throwing stones, the feline abandoned the injured child.

The young victim, who suffered critical injuries, is currently receiving medical treatment at Padmavati Hospital.