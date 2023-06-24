PM concludes US visit, leaves for Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Egypt on Saturday after ending his State Visit to the United States, during which he met with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress. The prime minister is making his first trip to Egypt.

The two-day State Visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also India’s first bilateral visit since 1997. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited Modi to visit the United States. His trip to the United States began in New York, where he presided over a landmark ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Apart from meeting with Sisi, Prime Minister Modi is expected to meet with senior Egyptian government officials, famous Egyptian personalities, and members of the Indian community during his visit to Egypt. During Sisi’s State Visit in January, the two countries decided to upgrade their ties to a strategic alliance.

The prime minister will pay a mournful visit to Cairo’s Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery, which stands as a tribute to almost 4,000 Indian Army personnel who served and died in Egypt and Palestine during World War I. He will also pay a visit to the 11th century Al-Hakim mosque, which has been renovated with the assistance of the Dawoodi Bohra community.