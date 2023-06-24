Sudhakaran, KPCC President, announces resignation after arrest and subsequent bail in cheating case.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran, following his arrest in a cheating case involving fake antiquities, has expressed his willingness to step aside from his role. Sudhakaran, who was released on bail after being arrested by the Crime Branch, stated, “I’m ready to step aside from my role as KPCC president if necessary. I will not do anything to harm the party.”

He maintained his innocence and confidence in the ongoing investigation. Additionally, the Crime Branch plans to question Sudhakaran’s confidante, Ebin Abraham, who accompanied him during meetings with the main accused, Monson Mavunkal.

The investigation team has gathered evidence related to financial transactions and attempts to influence the complainants. While protests are brewing statewide, Sudhakaran’s arrest comes nearly two years after Monson’s arrest in September 2021, with allegations of embezzling Rs 10 crore from the complainants.