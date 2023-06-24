Vidya Granted Bail After Admitting to Forging Teaching Certificate

Former SFI activist K Vidya, accused of submitting a forged teaching experience certificate for a job, has been granted bail by the Mannarkkad munsiff magistrate court. On Saturday, the court ruled that she won’t be arrested in the Karinthalam case.

Vidya has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties, with the condition to appear before the investigating officer every alternate Saturday. However, she will remain in judicial custody until July 6, as per the court’s earlier remand. The prosecution revealed that Vidya admitted to forging the document and had destroyed the original seal.

She obtained the fake seal and documents through online platforms, as stated by the prosecution. The delay in arresting the accused has drawn criticism from the opposition Congress and BJP. Vidya faces charges under sections 465, 471, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code, as she claimed to be a guest lecturer at Maharaja’s College in 2018-19 using the alleged ‘fake certificate’.

The Nileshwar police have additionally pressed forgery charges against her for using two forged experience certificates to secure an ad hoc teaching job at Government Arts and Science College in Karinthalam, Kasaragod district.