1 killed, 12 injured in lightning strikes

Lucknow: 1 labourer was killed and 12 others were injured in lightning strikes in the Porai Kala village in Uttar Pradesh. Around 13 labourers working in an area when rain and lightning started. They run to take cover and during this they were struck by lightning.

Dasi (60) who was digging a pond, died on the spot. Those injured were brought to the primary health centre, from where four labourers namely, Kiran, Sita, Kanhaiya and Kamla were sent to the district hospital.