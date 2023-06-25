Indian Railways cancels 14 trains, diverts 3: Full list

Kolkata: 2 goods trains collided with each other near Onda station in West Bengal’s Bankura in the wee hours of Sunday. Several bogies were derailed in the accident. , resulting in the derailment of several boogies. After the accident, South Eastern Railway cancelled 14 trains, diverted 3 and short- terminated 2.

List of trains cancelled:

Train number 12828 (PRR-HWH) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled.

Train number 13506 (ASN-DGHA) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled.

Train number 08686 (ADRA-KGP) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Passenger) is cancelled.

Train number 08675 (VSU-ADRA) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Passenger) is cancelled.

Train number 08677 (VSU-DHN) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Passenger) is cancelled.

Train number 18027 (KGP-ASN) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Express) is cancelled.

Train number 12883 (SRC-PRR) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Express) is cancelled.

Train number 18035 (KGP-HTE) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Express) is cancelled.

Train number 18024 (GMO-KGP) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Express) is cancelled.

Train number 08657 (ADRA-ASN) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (Passenger) is cancelled.

Train number 08173 (ASN-TATA) scheduled for 25.06.2023 (MEMU) is cancelled.

Train number 18013 (ADRA-BKSC) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled.

Train number 18036 (HTE-KGP) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled.

Train number 08695/08696 (BKSC-RNC-BKSC) scheduled for 25.06.2023 is cancelled.

Diverted trains:

Train number 12816 (ANVT-PURI) Express, originally scheduled for June 24, will now be diverted via ADRA-CNI-TATA-HIJ

Train number 12949 (PBR-SRC) Express, originally scheduled for June 23, will be diverted via PRR-TATA-KGP.

Train number 18628 (RNC-HWH) scheduled for June 25 will be diverted via the KSX-PRR-TATA-KGP route

How to confirm if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement