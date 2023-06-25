Keegan Bradley fires six birdies in a six-under par 64 to take a one-shot lead over former winner Chez Reavie

Keegan Bradley shot a superb six-under par 64 on Saturday, recording six birdies to take a one-shot lead over Chez Reavie heading into the final round of the US PGA Tour Travelers Championship.

Bradley’s impressive performance at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, saw him accumulate a total of 189, 21-under par, while Reavie carded a seven-under par 63 for a total of 190.

Patrick Cantlay, ranked fourth in the world, was four strokes behind at 194 after posting a nine-under 61 with nine birdies.

Rickie Fowler had an outstanding round, firing a 10-under par 60, which put him in the lead among a trio of players at 195. Adam Scott also had a solid round with a 65, while overnight co-leader Denny McCarthy settled for an even-par 70.

Bradley and Reavie, playing together in the final group, exchanged the lead and were tied at 20-under through 15 holes. However, Bradley gained the advantage when he landed his tee shot at the par-three 16th close to the cup and converted the birdie. Reavie, on the other hand, missed the green and couldn’t recover, falling two shots behind. He managed to regain one stroke with a 12-foot birdie putt at the 18th, while Bradley narrowly missed his birdie attempt.

Reflecting on his performance, Bradley described his play as solid and admitted he had to fight against the urge to push too hard to win a tournament he has desired for a long time. He acknowledged the need to let himself play freely.

Both Bradley and Reavie showed their competitiveness, with Bradley gaining an early advantage by carding three birdies in the first six holes. Reavie responded with consistent pressure, recording birdies at the first, sixth, seventh, and eighth holes. He made another surge from the 11th through the 13th, pulling level with Bradley and then moving ahead. Bradley, however, managed to tie the lead again with a 16-foot birdie at the 15th.

Reavie considered his birdie at the final hole as crucial for building momentum heading into the final round. He expressed his satisfaction with his overall performance, particularly during the middle of the round, but acknowledged a poor swing on the 16th. He anticipated a competitive final round, emphasizing the need to make birdies and eagles to win the tournament.

Fowler showcased the scoring opportunities available, recording eight birdies and an eagle in his remarkable 10-under round. However, his chance to break 60 evaporated on the ninth hole, where his approach shot landed on the green and rolled into the rough, forcing him to settle for a par.