PM Modi Holds Talks with Egypt’s Grand Mufti on Combating Extremism and Radicalization

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Egypt’s Grand Mufti, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, during his two-day state visit to Egypt. They discussed various issues, including promoting social harmony, countering extremism, and radicalization. PM Modi informed the Grand Mufti about India’s plan to establish a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta, an advisory body for Islamic legal research in Egypt.

The discussions also highlighted the strong cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Egypt, emphasizing social and religious harmony. The Grand Mufti praised PM Modi’s leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism, stating that he reflects wise policies for India’s co-existence. He expressed the desire to further enhance cooperation between India and Egypt at the religious level.

The Grand Mufti’s recent visit to India aimed to strengthen mutual trust and respect, aligning with the shared vision of cooperation and bridge-building between the two nations expressed by President El-Sisi and PM Modi.