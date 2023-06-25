Putin’s Russia sees surge in mercenary uprising.

Here is a timeline of unfolding events in Putin’s Russia over the past 24 hours:
FRIDAY:
– Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of private army Wagner, releases a video challenging Russia’s military leadership and rejecting Putin’s justifications for invading Ukraine.
– Prigozhin calls for a “march for justice” against the Russian military, leading to the FSB opening a criminal case against him for armed mutiny.
– General Surovikin urges Wagner militia to abandon their opposition and return to their bases.
SATURDAY:
– Prigozhin claims his men have crossed the Ukraine-Russia border and are prepared to confront the Russian military.
– Wagner fighters reportedly enter the city of Rostov, prompting concerns and monitoring from the White House and European governments.
– Russian Defence Ministry appeals to Wagner fighters to abandon Prigozhin, calling it a “criminal adventure.”
– Putin addresses the nation, vowing to crush the armed mutiny and accusing Prigozhin of treason.
– Chechen leader Kadyrov offers support to suppress the revolt if necessary.
– Russian military helicopters attack a rebel convoy advancing towards Moscow.
– Ukrainian President Zelenskiy highlights Russia’s weakness and warns of inviting chaos back home.
– Head of Russia’s SVR intelligence service declares Prigozhin’s attempt to ignite a civil war has failed.
– Russian troops and armed police gather at strategic locations in Moscow.
– Turkish President Erdogan expresses support for Putin’s handling of the situation.
– Belarus reaffirms its alliance with Russia.
– U.S. Secretary of State Blinken consults with G7 and EU representatives and pledges ongoing communication with allies.
– Putin signs a law allowing 30-day detentions for breaking martial law.
– Wagner mercenaries are offered amnesty if they surrender quickly.
– Russia’s Foreign Ministry warns against Western countries exploiting the mutiny for anti-Russian purposes.
