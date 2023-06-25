Here is a timeline of unfolding events in Putin’s Russia over the past 24 hours:

FRIDAY:

– Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of private army Wagner, releases a video challenging Russia’s military leadership and rejecting Putin’s justifications for invading Ukraine.

– Prigozhin calls for a “march for justice” against the Russian military, leading to the FSB opening a criminal case against him for armed mutiny.

– General Surovikin urges Wagner militia to abandon their opposition and return to their bases.

SATURDAY:

– Prigozhin claims his men have crossed the Ukraine-Russia border and are prepared to confront the Russian military.

– Wagner fighters reportedly enter the city of Rostov, prompting concerns and monitoring from the White House and European governments.

– Russian Defence Ministry appeals to Wagner fighters to abandon Prigozhin, calling it a “criminal adventure.”

– Putin addresses the nation, vowing to crush the armed mutiny and accusing Prigozhin of treason.

– Chechen leader Kadyrov offers support to suppress the revolt if necessary.

– Russian military helicopters attack a rebel convoy advancing towards Moscow.

– Ukrainian President Zelenskiy highlights Russia’s weakness and warns of inviting chaos back home.

– Head of Russia’s SVR intelligence service declares Prigozhin’s attempt to ignite a civil war has failed.

– Russian troops and armed police gather at strategic locations in Moscow.

– Turkish President Erdogan expresses support for Putin’s handling of the situation.

– Belarus reaffirms its alliance with Russia.

– U.S. Secretary of State Blinken consults with G7 and EU representatives and pledges ongoing communication with allies.

– Putin signs a law allowing 30-day detentions for breaking martial law.

– Wagner mercenaries are offered amnesty if they surrender quickly.

– Russia’s Foreign Ministry warns against Western countries exploiting the mutiny for anti-Russian purposes.

Please note that the provided information is purely fictional and created for the purpose of this exercise, as requested.