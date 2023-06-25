Russian Mercenary Leader: Rebel Fighters Opting to Retreat, Averting Bloodshed

Mutinous Russian mercenaries, who had advanced almost all the way to Moscow, have decided to retreat in order to prevent bloodshed, according to their leader. Yevgeny Prigozhin, former Putin ally and head of the Wagner private army, revealed that the rebels had reached a point just 200 km from the capital after capturing Rostov in the south and swiftly moving across the country. Prigozhin emphasized their aim to disband the Wagner military company and expressed concern about the potential loss of Russian lives. The decision to halt their movement was facilitated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, offering guarantees for their safety. President Vladimir Putin has not yet commented on the matter.

Prigozhin had initially launched what he called a “march for justice” to address corruption and incompetence among Russian commanders involved in the Ukraine conflict. In response, Putin delivered a televised address from the Kremlin, stating that Russia’s existence was at stake and promising punishment for those behind the armed insurrection. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy viewed the Wagner revolt as evidence of chaos within Russia.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed Wagner forces advancing beyond Voronezh, with reports of a helicopter firing upon them. In Voronezh, a fuel depot was ablaze, with firefighters attempting to control the situation. Further along the road, vehicles that had been used as barricades appeared displaced.

Prigozhin claimed to have captured the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District in Rostov without firing a shot. In the city, residents watched as Wagner fighters took positions, while one tank displayed the word “Siberia” in red paint, potentially symbolizing their intentions.

The situation in Russia drew close attention from Western nations, including discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain. Army General Mark Milley, the top U.S. military officer, canceled a planned trip due to the crisis. The British defense ministry regarded this insurrection as a significant challenge to the Russian state.