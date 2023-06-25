The trailer of Huma QureshI’s upcoming biopic film Tarla looks promising

The trailer for Huma Qureshi’s upcoming biopic film “Tarla” was released recently. In the movie, she portrays the role of renowned chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress shared the trailer and wrote, “It’s here!!! Life mein kuch karne ki khaas recipe aap bhi” (It’s here!!! A special recipe for doing something in life for all of you).

The film will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting from July 7th. Directed by Piyush Gupta, the movie is a biographical account of the life and career of the popular chef, Tarla Dalal. Alongside Huma, Sharib Hashmi also stars in a pivotal role as Tarla’s husband and support system.

The trailer introduces a young Tarla who is ambitious and eager to accomplish something meaningful in her life but struggles to find her true calling. Over time, she discovers her love for cooking and transitions from being an amateur cook to a professional one. Eventually, she establishes her own home cooking classes and goes on to host her own television shows. The trailer also provides glimpses into Tarla’s life beyond food, showcasing her supportive husband and children.

“Tarla” is an uplifting tale about an ambitious but inexperienced chef who evolves into a culinary expert and a television celebrity. The film highlights Tarla’s numerous achievements, such as being the first woman to have a cooking show and a cookbook. She is also the only Indian to have received a Padma Shri, a prestigious award recognizing her contributions to the culinary arts. The movie pays homage to this extraordinary woman, celebrating her unwavering passion for finding her purpose, her enduring love for food, and her boundless enthusiasm for making a difference.

Huma Qureshi expressed her thoughts on the movie and her role, describing “Tarla” as a moving and feel-good film that blends emotions, inspiration, and entertaining elements. She believes that Tarla Dalal’s ambitious nature and relentless pursuit of purpose will inspire audiences who aspire to achieve something remarkable and groundbreaking in their own lives. Huma, who grew up watching Tarla’s cookery show and recreating dishes from her cookbook, considers it an honor to bring Tarla’s inspiring journey to life on the screen. She has endeavored to embody Tarla’s enthusiasm and spirit with utmost sincerity, hoping to recreate her magical onscreen persona in “Tarla.”

Co-written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved, the film also features Bharati Achrekar, Amarjeet Singh, Rajeev Pandey, Purnendu Bhattacharya, and Veenah Naair.