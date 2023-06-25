Variety: Warner Bros Discovery to sell approximately half of its film and TV music-publishing assets

Warner Bros Discovery is currently in discussions to sell around half of its film and TV music-publishing assets for an estimated $500 million, as reported by Variety. The specific assets that are up for sale have not been disclosed, but sources suggest that a major label, with Sony leading the pack, is likely to acquire the rights to “slightly less than half” of the catalog. Valued at approximately $500 million, the catalog is believed to include music from popular films such as Purple Rain, Evita, Sweeney Todd, Rent, various Batman films, and other titles. It may also encompass songs featured in iconic films like Casablanca, including the timeless classic “As Time Goes By.” However, the precise details of the rights involved in the deal are still uncertain. Allen Grubman, a renowned attorney, is reportedly overseeing the transaction on behalf of Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

These negotiations mark another development in the ongoing changes and challenges faced by Warner Bros, once a dominant brand. The decision is likely driven by strategic considerations and financial factors. Warner Bros, a prominent and influential entertainment company with a history spanning over 100 years in the film and television industry, has undergone significant transformations in recent years. Unfortunately, it has been a downward trajectory for one of the pioneering Big Five movie studios, with continued losses despite releasing multiple films. Even franchises that were previously reliable sources of revenue, such as the Wizarding World (encompassing Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts) and DC, are no longer performing as expected.

In 2018, Warner Bros was acquired by AT&T as part of its acquisition of Time Warner, the parent company of WB. This led to the formation of WarnerMedia, which included various media properties, including Warner Bros Studios. However, in May 2021, AT&T announced a deal to spin off WarnerMedia into a new company named Warner Bros Discovery. The decision was driven by AT&T’s desire to focus more on its core telecommunications business and reduce its debt. The merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc was finalized in 2022, with the aim of creating a powerful entertainment entity capable of competing in the streaming landscape.

Since assuming leadership, David Zaslav has faced significant criticism for his controversial decision to significantly reduce the content library on the streaming service HBO Max for tax write-offs. This move resulted in a substantial loss of nearly $25 billion in the company’s market capitalization. Several projects, including Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, were terminated despite being close to completion or in advanced post-production stages. The cancellation of Batgirl, which featured acclaimed directors and a star-studded cast, was particularly surprising.

Prior to Zaslav’s tenure, renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who had a long-standing association with Warner Bros, decided to part ways after the studio announced its decision in 2021 to release all major projects simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters. Many other filmmakers also expressed their discontent with this strategy. Zaslav’s actions may have further contributed to the dissatisfaction among filmmakers and industry professionals.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe started its journey with Iron Man in 2008, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) began half a decade later in 2013 with Man of Steel. However, the DCEU has struggled to catch up and faced its fair share of challenges. Iron Man, featuring Robert Downey Jr., was a surprising success, even though the character and the Avengers were relatively unknown to the general audience. Marvel Studios, under the leadership of Kevin Feige, had faith in their vision, cast, and crew, which paid off.