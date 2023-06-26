Activist files complaint accusing Thalapathy Vijay of promoting drug addiction in ‘Leo’ song.

An activist named ‘RTI’ Selvam has recently filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police in Chennai, alleging that popular actor Thalapathy Vijay is promoting drug addiction through the Tamil movie ‘Leo,’ particularly in the song titled ‘Naa Ready.’ The petitioner is urging authorities to take action against Vijay under the Narcotics Control Act, claiming that the song glorifies substance abuse.

According to RTI Selvam, the widely circulated song from Vijay’s film, ‘Naa Ready,’ not only promotes drug addiction among young people but also encourages disruptive and rowdy behavior. The activist highlights a particular scene in the song where Vijay is seen dancing while holding a cigarette. It is worth noting that the Chennai police have been actively organizing various events in the city to combat drug usage, with the participation of actors Karthi and Vijay Antony in these initiatives.

‘Leo’ is an eagerly awaited high-octane thriller written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Starring Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha in pivotal roles, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19, 2023.