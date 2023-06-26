At least three people died and five others suffered injuries in a shooting that took place in Kansas City

According to the police, a shooting occurred on Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, resulting in the deaths of three individuals (two men and one woman) and injuries to five others.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the shooting at the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue at approximately 4:30 am local time. Preliminary information suggests that a large crowd had gathered in a parking lot in that area.

The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) released a statement confirming the incident: “The KCPD responded to a shooting on 57th Street and Prospect Avenue about 4:30 a.m. local time where they found three people dead in a parking lot and in the street near the intersection.”

Police officers discovered three victims who had died, two adult males and one adult female, at the scene. Additionally, five individuals with non-life-threatening injuries were found and transported to hospitals either by private vehicle or ambulance, as stated by the police in a news release.

No suspects have been apprehended at this time. However, the police expressed confidence that there are numerous witnesses who may have valuable information regarding the incident. They urged anyone who was present in or around the area and saw or heard anything to contact Homicide detectives directly or provide anonymous tips to the TIPS Hotline.

The Kansas City Police Department has offered a reward of up to $25,000 for anonymous information submitted to the TIPS hotline. The police are also working with Partners for Peace to monitor potential risks of retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

On the same day, another shooting occurred near 31st Street in Kansas City. The exact number of injured individuals was not immediately known, but some were reported to be in critical condition. The investigation into this shooting is currently underway.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed condolences for the victims and called for action against businesses that fail to comply with security measures and laws regarding after-hours gatherings and alcohol sales.