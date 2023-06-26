Banned TSPC naxals arrested in Jharkhand

Three Naxals from the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were apprehended in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday, police said. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishab Garg, the three was apprehended in the Patan police station area, around 185 kilometres from Ranchi, during an overnight operation.

They recovered a country-made pistol, an 8-millimetre cartridge, three smartphones, TSPC brochures, and a journal containing phone numbers of brick kiln owners. Sambhu Singh alias Birendra ji, Mithilesh Yadav, and Satyandra Singh were recognised as TSPC self-styled area commanders.

Garg alleged that during questioning, the trio admitted to setting fire to a tractor and a motorbike at a bridge building site in the Vishrampur police station area on June 16.