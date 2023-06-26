Bihar official died in gorge while on trek in Himachal

Bihar government employee Jitendra Prasad Sah died after losing his balance on a trip and fell down a gorge close to Jakha in Himachal Pradesh. After falling, he had serious brain injuries.

Jitendra Prasad Sah served as the joint secretary for the Bihar government’s sugarcane development department. Personnel from the NDRF were able to find his body, and it will arrive in Patna by Tuesday night, June 27. A group of five people, including Sah, were out on a walk in the hills.

The committee also included Dr. Ramesh from the Animal Husbandry Department, Ram Bhagwan, the district informatics officer, and Narmadeshwar Lal, the principal secretary of the sugarcane development department.